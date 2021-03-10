A ceramic figurine of the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, is currently on sale on Chinese online shopping platforms between 999 yuan (N63,172) to 3,999 yuan (N252,877) depending on the size.

The statue, with Trump’s hands folded in his laps, thumbs pointing outwards, is a pose from Buddhist art that signifies meditation and contemplation, something the 74-year-old has had more time for since leaving the White House in January for his Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida.

China’s state-owned Global Times paper first reported on the product and spoke to the seller, based in Xiamen, Fujian province, who is promoting the statue with the slogan ‘Make your company great again!’ The seller said they had already sold dozens of the hundred statues manufactured so far.

One buyer told the Global Times they had bought the statue as a humble reminder not to be ‘too Trump’.

Trump whose name can be rendered in two different spellings in Chines is a popular source of merchandise on the Taobao website, where users can buy Trump facemasks, models, little statues, hats, socks and more. Taobao, owned by Alibaba, has yearly retail sales said to exceed the combined e-commerce sales of all US companies. By 2016 more than 1bn products were available on the site.

It’s not the first time the twice-impeached former president of the US has been rendered in a Buddha pose.

Novelty gifts of a 3D-printed bright orange Trump Buddha are available on the craft website Etsy, where the seller says: “The Trump Buddha is not intended to stir up anything political. In fact, this Laughing Buddha mashup is simply a reminder that no matter where we fall in the political spectrum, we could all use a little more laughter and joy in our lives!”

Like this: Like Loading...