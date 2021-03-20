US President, Joe Biden, tripped and fell thrice while climbing the Air Force One stairs on Friday, March 19.

He was on his way to Georgia when he missed his step three times while boarding the Air Force One.

The triple stumble came as Biden, at 78 the oldest person ever elected US president, was departing for Atlanta from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

About halfway up the red-carpeted stairs, Biden could be seen losing his footing before stumbling three times, eventually ending up on his left knee while still holding the railing with his right hand.

The president got back up, gave his left knee a rub and ascended the rest of the staircase before turning and saluting US marines who had flown him by helicopter to the airport from the White House.

Officials insisted there was no damage done. Karine Jean-Pierre, the deputy White House press secretary, said: “It’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100% fine.”

Following the incident, Donald Trump Jr, the son of the 45th US President, took to Twitter to mock his father’s successor.

He shared a video of Biden falling and wrote: “I remember the press bashing Trump for touching the rail once. Biden falls repeatedly but I’m sure he’s the picture of health. No wonder all our enemies are pouncing simultaneously and mocking him publicly.”

He also shared a doctored video showing his father, Donald Trump Sr., playing golf, and when he hit the ball, it flew and hit Biden on the head, causing him to fall.

His caption on the video reads: “It wasn’t the wind folks.”

In another post, he wrote: “Pay no attention to the fact that the President of the United States is so frail that he got knocked over repeatedly by a gust of wind.

“Nothing at all to see here, folks!”

