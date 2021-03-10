The Republican National Committee has responded after Trump sent a ‘cease and desist’ letter to the party’s national committee warning against using his name to raise funds during party rallies, meetings or conventions.

On Friday, March 5, his lawyers sent letters to the RNC and others asking them to ‘immediately cease and desist the unauthorized use of President Donald J. Trump’s name, image, and likeness in all fundraising, persuasion, and issue speech,” according to the RNC letter.

In a Monday letter to Trump, attorney Alex Cannon, Republican National Committee (RNC) chief counsel J. Justin Riemer said the committee “has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in the core first amendment-protected political speech” and said, ‘it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals.’

He added that Trump had also ‘reaffirmed’ to the chair of the RNC, Ronna McDaniel, over the weekend that ‘he approves of the RNC’s current use of his name in fundraising and other materials, including for our upcoming donor retreat event at Palm Beach at which we look forward to him participating.”

Trump on Tuesday, March 9, responded to the letter with a statement demanding an end to raising funds for the RNC instead telling his supporters to send money to his own fundraising committee.

“No more money for RINOS, or Republican in name only, they do nothing but hurt the Republican Party and our great voting base, they will never lead us to greatness,” he stated.

He said supporters should send their contributions directly to his own save America PAC by using his personal website, adding, “We will bring it all back stronger than ever before!”

The development reflects the rising tensions that have divided the party in the months since Trump left the White House.

The party wants to tap into his popularity among the Republican base to raise money ahead of next year’s midterm, But Trump wants to control the use of his name and image.

