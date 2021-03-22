Former US President, Donald Trump is coming back to social media but this time with his own platform, a spokesperson of the former world leader had revealed.

The announcement comes after he was permanently suspended from Twitter and other social platforms, such as Facebook, following his incitement of the US Capitol riots on January 6 where hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building, leaving five people dead.

Jason Miller, Trump’s long-time adviser and spokesperson for Trump’s 2020 campaign told Howard Kurtz on Fox’s “MediaBuzz” Sunday programme that Trump will be “returning to social media in probably about two or three months.”

He added that Trump’s return will be with his own platform that will attract tens of millions of new users and completely redefine the game.

“This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media,” Miller told Kurtz.

“It’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what President Trump does, but it will be his own platform.”

Miller said during his appearance on Fox News that Trump has been approached by numerous companies and is in talks with teams about the new platform.

“This new platform is going to be big,” Miller said.

“Everyone wants him and he’s going to bring millions and millions, tens of millions to this platform.”

