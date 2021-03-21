Two persons were reportedly beheaded in different locations in the Okija community, in the Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State on Saturday by warring cult groups.

It was gathered that the victims’ heads were taken away by their assailants.

The president-general of the community, Chukwudum Ndedigwe, confirmed the incident, adding that one of the incidents happened at a compound of a late monarch in the community.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ikenga Tochukwu, said the incident was a cult war between two rival groups in the area.

He said, “It is an incident that involved two rival cult groups in Okija. Arrest has been made and police operatives are on track to apprehend the rest at large. The Commissioner of Police, Monday Kuryas, has called for calm and also asked parents to pay closer attention to their wards’ activities.”

