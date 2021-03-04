At least, two persons were reportedly killed on Monday in a fight between Fulani and Yoruba at Aba Abugudu Market in the Atisbo Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Two operatives of the Oyo State Security Network Agency otherwise called Amotekun and a vigilante were injured following the fight that broke out.

The actual cause of the fight between the Fulani and Yoruba is still sketchy as of the time of filing the report.

It was gathered that the Amotekun men were trying to settle the fight when a Fulani man drew out his cutlass and inflicted varying degrees of injuries on the three security agents.

The injured Amotekun men are Michael Oguntade and Yekini Tijani.

The vigilante who was also reportedly injured and the two Amotekun personnel were said to have been rushed to a nearby hospital where they are still being treated.

The Commandant of Amotekun Corps in Oyo State, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd.), confirmed the incident to our correspondent on the telephone on Wednesday.

He, however, said, “Our men who were attacked are still in the hospital.

“Fulani man and Yoruba were engaged in a fight at the Aba Agudugu Market. There were two Amotekun corps there and some vigilantes. Our men, (Amotekun) were trying to break the fight.

“One of the Fulani men was said to have attacked our men with a cutlass on the head, he attacked the other one on his hand. Those attacked were rushed to hospital, but those fighting still continued with their fight.

“The police were said to have recovered two corpses but I don’t know who was killed. The police are in better position to know.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed that three persons were injured, including two Amotekun.

He said two Amotekun men and other other person were injured.

He said, “Three persons sustained injury. Two Amotekun personnel and one other. The DPO Tede led patrol team swiftly to the scene and took the injured to the hospital for treatment. Investigation intensified.”

The PPRO warned those who indulge in taking laws into their hands from doing so saying that the police would ensure that no lawbreaker would go unpunished adding that there is no hiding place for criminals in Oyo State.

