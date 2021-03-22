The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has approved a new remote work visa to enable employees from all over the world to live and work in UAE remotely even if the companies are based in another country.

Vice president/prime minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday, March 21.

“During a cabinet meeting I chaired, we approved a new Remote work Visa that enables employees from all over the world to live and work remotely from the UAE even if their companies are based in another country,” he wrote in a tweet.

The one-year visa allows foreigners to enter the UAE and work in line with the terms and conditions issued with the visa. The new scheme aims to support the public and private sector, and also enables employees to expand their digital skills and adapt to the emerging gig economy.

During Sunday’s meeting in Qasr Al Watan, the Cabinet also approved a self-sponsored multiple-entry tourist visa for all nationalities.

The five-year visa enables tourists to enter multiple times on self-sponsorship and remain in the country for 90 days on each visit, which can be extended for another 90 days.

This decision comes as the work-from-home policy in UAE has been widely accepted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Back in January, the government also announced citizenship for foreign investors and other gifted professionals to boost its economy amidst the pandemic.

