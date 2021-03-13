UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is facing a potential six-month medical suspension following his five-round main event battle with UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

The New Zealand-Nigerian middleweight champion, 31, suffered the first defeat of his professional career on Saturday night March 6, when he lost to Poland’s Jan Blachowicz in Las Vegas.

Adesanya lost by a unanimous decision as he failed in his quest to become the UFC’s fifth simultaneous champion at two different weight classes.

And as a result of his injuries from the fight, he could not be cleared to fight again until early September.

The 31-year-old has reportedly been told he needs to undergo X-rays on his left foot and ankle to determine the level of damage sustained.

Adesanya requires an X-ray of his left foot and ankle. If positive, Adesanya will have to be cleared by an orthopaedic doctor or be unable to compete until September 3. At minimum, he is suspended until April 21.

The Mixed Martial Arts have confirmed the news from the Nevada Athletic Commission’s report, stating that he must receive clearance from a doctor before he’s giving the green light to fight again.

If cleared, he could return on April 21 but has also been ordered to partake in no contact training until 6.

Blachowicz was also suspended from any contact training until March 28 and cannot fight until at least April 6.

Like this: Like Loading...