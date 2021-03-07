Management of University of Ibadan has directed all its staff who are on essential duty to resume work with immediate effect today (Monday) preparatory to the full resumption of the entire university workforce and commencement of academic activities.

The university’s management passed the instruction in a statement titled, ‘Resumption of Work’ signed by its Director of Public Communication, Mr Olatunji Oladejo, made available to our correspondent on Sunday.

The statement, which directed Heads of Divisions, Units and Centres in the institution to determine modalities for ensuring smooth operations of their mandates read that “Staff on essential services are please requested to resume at their duty posts from Monday, March 8.”

It further read, “Management has noted the protracted strike by staff unions and COVID-19 pandemic which brought all academic and administrative activities in the University to a grinding halt for almost one year to the effect that the University Senate approved the cancellation of 2019/2020 Session.

“Fortunately, most of the contentious issues have been resolved while others are being resolved locally or nationally.

“Management appreciates the maturity, intelligence, wisdom and outstanding experience displayed by the leadership of the Unions.

“With the new breath of air in the University administration, we need to move forward to sustain the pride of place of our University among world-class institutions being enabled by our staff and students.

“It is our resolve to raise the bar of exceptional legacy in University governance and structure bequeathed to us by our forebears.

“In view of the above and noting the compliance with COVID-19 protocols, staff on essential services are please requested to resume at their duty posts from Monday, March 8.

“Other Heads of Divisions/Units/Centres are also requested to determine modalities for ensuring smooth operations of their mandates.”

