Prominent companies such as Tesla, Apple, Google and Netflix are now hiring employees who have the skills required to get jobs done, with or without a degree.

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk said during a conversation at the Satellite conference that colleges are not for learning but rather a place to have fun. Musk said you can ‘learn anything online for free’ and noted that billionaire moguls like Bill Gates and Oracle’s Larry Ellison dropped out of college.

Glassdoor found firms like Google, Apple, and IBM don’t require a college degree to land a job. Google recently launched a new selection of courses for Google career certificate, a six-month program that prepares participants for in-demand jobs.

Musk joined prominent business leaders who have also questioned the need for four-year degrees, such as Apple CEO Tim Cook and Siemens USA CEO Barbara Humpton. Cook said that ‘about half of Apple’s US employment last year included people without four-year degrees.’ Cook is of the opinion that many colleges do not teach the skills that business leaders need most in their workforce, such as coding.

Humpton also dismissed the idea that a four-year degree guarantees career-readiness: “All too often, job requisitions will say they require a four-year degree, when in fact there’s nothing about the job that truly requires a four-year degree, it merely helped our hiring managers sort of weed through the crowd and get a smaller qualified candidate group.”

“I don’t consider going to college evidence of exceptional ability, did Shakespeare even go to college? Probably not,” Musk said at the Satellite conference.

