A 300 level Biochemistry student of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, identified as Daniel Mba, committed suicide by plunging from the third-floor of a storey building following hitches during his exam on Friday, March 12.

Vanguard reports that the deceased who is a native of Enugu was caught cheating with his phone during the ongoing exam in his department.

A lecturer was said to have seized his phone, tore his script a few minutes to the end of the exam and handed him a new script to start afresh.

The [ublication further reports that the deceased left the examination hall to his lodge at Onuiyi in Nsukka and allegedly injected himself with some poisonous substances including rat poison.

The student jumped from a storey building around 11:34 pm after the poison failed to yield immediate results.

An occupant of the building, Christabel Okpara, said that they alerted the caretaker of the lodge when they discovered the student struggling for life after jumping from the third floor.

It was learned that he was rushed to the Bishop Shanahan Hospital, Nsukka where he died in the early hours of Saturday, March 13.

Speaking anonymously, the caretaker of the building said that he reported the incident to the police after the student did not respond to medical intervention.

The caretaker said:

“A friend who stayed with him when he regained consciousness in the hospital said he complained of frustration with his last exam encounter and financial hardship. He told him that his family was not giving him enough money for upkeep. He said he was bitter that the lecturer also seized his phone.

“When I rushed to the lodge, I saw him on the floor clutching a kitchen knife. We immediately rushed him to the hospital and he was given immediate medical attention. We later returned to his room where we discovered rat poison and bleach. We also saw syringes on the floor. We also saw a rope tied to his ceiling fan.

“He is a loner because I have not seen him with any friend since he parked into the lodge. I was surprised that one girl who identified herself as Scholastica showed up as his girlfriend. I think he must have been suffering from depression silently.”

