A 52-year-old Nigerian man, Olabamidele Olumide Bewaji, has been arrested by the police for allegedly raping an 83-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimer’s disease in the United States.

Bewaji was accused of attacking the elderly woman at the Pillars of Mankato home in Minnesota since the beginning of March.

He was nabbed by the woman’s son who set up a surveillance camera in his mother’s room so he could keep an eye on her while at home.

The son told a local newspaper that Bewaji, a carer, caressed his mother, before stripping her clothes off and sexually assaulting her as she lay in bed.

He alleged that the carer then climbed into his mum’s bed, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her a second time.

A court heard that a surveillance camera set up by the victim’s son was equipped with a speaker, which let him broadcast his voice into her room.

The son ordered Bewaji to leave his mother alone, it is alleged. He was said to have eventually complied with the son’s demands.

The Free Press reported that the police arrived at the scene after being called by the victim’s son. They found the elderly woman half-naked and unable to understand what had happened to her.

It was gathered that Bewaji was identified as a suspect, and initially denied the charges against him. He is then said to have admitted sexual contact with the elderly woman, but claimed he only did so after she made advances at him.

The Nigerian man also admitted a second sexual encounter with the woman in February, despite knowing she is a vulnerable adult.

He has been charged with felony sexual assault and is being held in jail ahead of his next court appearance.

