The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has urged those who have been congratulating its newly appointed chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, to stop paying to do so.

The EFCC’s stance was contained in a statement by its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, which was posted on its official handle @OfficialEFCC.

The EFCC said resources spent on the congratulatory messages can be channelled to worthy causes, such as internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The anti-graft agency said it has observed the increasing number of messages published in the print media by groups and individuals, congratulating Bawa on his appointment but noted that the chairman only needs the support and prayers of his well-wishers.

“While the open exhibition of affection and solidarity may be salutary in our cultural milieu, and indeed appreciated, it is, however, inauspicious at this point in time and gradually turning into a distraction,” the statement reads.

“Mr. Bawa is assuming the leadership of the EFCC at a time of great challenge and he desires to hit the ground running.

“What he needs from well-wishers and indeed all Nigerians, is support and prayers, and more importantly, credible information that will further the work of the Commission,” the Commission stated.

Mr. Bawa’s appointment was recently confirmed by the Senate following his nomination as Chairman of the EFCC by President Muhammadu Buhari.

