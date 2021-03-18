The widow of Kobe Bryant has published the names of Los Angeles police officers who she said shared graphic photos of the scene of her husband’s death in a helicopter crash last year.

Vanessa Bryant is suing the police department for negligence and invasion of privacy.

“We will refrain from trying this case in the media,” the Los Angeles police chief said in response.

Basketball star Bryant died with his daughter and seven others in the crash.

On Wednesday, 17 March, Vanessa Bryant, 38, posted on Instagram the names of four police officers.

She says they took graphic pictures of the nine people who died in the crash close to Calabasas, California, in January last year.

She alleges that one of the officers shared with a bartender photos of Kobe Bryant’s body and the

others distributed “gratuitous photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches”.