One of the bandits terrorizing the North-Western part of Nigeria has revealed how he and his gang get the weapons they use to launch attacks.

The bandit pointed accusing fingers at the government, saying all the arms they use comes from them.

In the video which has begun going viral, the bandit who spoke in Hausa, said, “I swear to the Almighty Allah that it is the government that is giving arms to us. Fulani doesn’t know what a gun is. We are only herdsmen.

“I swear to Allah, we are on our own and the government supplies us with AK47 to us.”

This development comes as the Arewa Consultative Forum has continued to mount pressure on the Federal Government to question the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, after he made remarks suggesting that he knows those behind banditry in his state including those who abducted 279 schoolgirls from the Government Girls College Jangebe.

The Forum also welcomed the No-Fly zone imposed on Zamfara, while alleging that certain helicopters have been spotted handing consignments believed to be weapons to bandits in the forest.

Due to the numerous criminalities being perpetrated by bandits, President Muhammadu has vowed not to give them amnesty just popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Gumi has continued to advocate for complete amnesty for the bandits.

