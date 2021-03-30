The divorce and child custody battle between Femi Fani-Kayode and his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu has taken a messy turn as the former Minister’s ex-security guard has come out with allegations amid the ongoing saga. The former bodyguard who gave his name as Bako Maina heaped allegations of cheating and violence on Chikwendu in a video which he shared online.

He also accused his boss’s ex-wife of trying to sexually seduce him.

According to him, he was disappointed that Punch Newspapers wrote publications accusing him of stripping and beating up a domestic staff named Anthonia on the instructions of his boss.

Bako described Anthonia as a “dirty village girl”, adding that there was nothing new to see in her body. He refuted allegations that he beat her up on the instruction of his master.

He further alleged that Chikwendu offered him N1m to blackmail Fani-Kayode but that his conscience would not let him.

Bako also alleged that Chikwendu was caught naked with a naval officer at a brothel in Abacha Barracks, Asokoro, Abuja.

Accusing Chikwendu of violence, Bako said, “Madam once held Fani-Kayode hostage at home with the kids and it took the intervention of Police officers from Asokoro Police Station led by DPO Aisha. They threatened to tear gas her in order to disarm her and take the knife from her but Oga didn’t allow them.” Bako alleged that it took the intervention of 25 policemen to disarm Precious. Bako, in the video, said: “I’m sorry I have to do this, but I have to clear my name from all these false allegations flying around about my time as a bodyguard and security consultant to former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Sadaukin Shinkafi. “To start with, Punch Newspapers never called me or reached out to me about any issue of violence so I’m totally shocked at all the reports flying around. “Secondly, I’ve tried my best to stay off this issue and protect the image of the family and household of my former boss, FFK but now that I’m being dragged into events I know nothing about, I just have to speak up. Precious Chikwendu, FFK’s former wife, is a woman that tried on several occasions to seduce me after I caught her using a dildo and even offered me one million Naira to blackmail FFK. “This is a woman that we busted at a brothel in Abuja with a Naval Officer by the name of Navy Captain Idenyi Akpa fully naked. Idenyi’s father is Major General Patrick Akpa (retd) of the Nigerian Army. This is a woman that was planning to use that Naval Officer and his friends to kill her husband and boasted to us that they would kill him when they were caught. “This is a woman who had 6 of her family members (the mother, the aunty, the two younger brothers, the sister and one older brother) living in FFK’s house for 4 to 5 years and feeding and eating like parasites off him. This is a woman who has 15 nannies looking after her children but who always insults and beats the nannies. This is a woman that threatened to poison Oga’s former personal assistant, Gbenga, in the house before he resigned. “These are facts that she can not deny. This case has been reported to the police already and everyone involved has gone into hiding including Antonia, Emmanuel, the Punch Newspapers reporter, Eniola. If truly they have nothing to hide they should all come forward and make their statements to the police.”

Watch Bako’s video below

Like this: Like Loading...