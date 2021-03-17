Over the weekend, The Street Journal reported that four members of a notorious armed robbery gang were arrested for killing two Point of Sale, POS, operators, in Aba Town, Abia State.

They were arrested at different points in the city by operatives of the Force Intelligence Response Team, IRT in Abia State.

The suspects who operated on a tricycle admitted to killing two of their victims. One, a Miss Ezinne Grace Iroh, a female POS operator who was robbed and killed on January 31, 2021, at Ukaegbu street, in Ogbor Hill area of Aba.

Another victim, Dr Victor Chimaobi, also a POS operator at Market Road by Kent Street Aba, was also robbed and killed by the gang on January 21, 2021.

In a video monitored by The Street Journal, the armed syndicate confessed to being members of the Vikings Confraternity and carried out their operations using locally made guns.

When questions were raised on who pulled the trigger that led to the death of their victims, they pointed accusing fingers at each other and also blamed a member of the gang named Santa who was still at large.

Members of the gang identified themselves as Godwin Apeh (32), from Olamaboro LGA, Kogi State; Sunday Chibuike (22), from Ezinifite Mbaise LGA of Imo State; Godswill Kalu (23), from Ohafia LGA of Abia State; Chibuzor Gabriel (21) from Oshiri LGA of Ebonyi State and Abraham Thompson (27), an Indigene of Oron LGA in Akwa Ibom State.

They admitted that they were arrested in connecting with the robbery which led to the death of Miss Ezinne and Dr. Chimaobi.

Confession of the gang members

Godwin Apeh said, “I am an interior decorator residing at Orgbo Hill in Aba. I am married with two kids. I have just a secondary school education. I was arrested in connection with armed robbery and murder.

“My gang members and I went to visit a friend along Ukgwu street in Ogbor hill, then one of our friends known as Santiago suggested that we should rob a POS woman who was on that same Ukgwu street.

“I objected because I was well known in that area, but Santiago and Chibukie went for the lady and they robbed and killed her after collecting the sum of N150,000 from her.

“We were five that went for the operation and I got N23,000 as my share. When we got home news came that the woman we robbed was dead.

“Then we all had a fight with Santiago for killing the woman and he told us that the woman was struggling with him and he was left with no other choice but to fire the shot.

“I used the money to travel to Abuja where I spent two weeks, but I was arrested when I returned to Aba. I didn’t know how the police knew I was involved in the operation, but I had no choice but to tell them all I knew.

“I also assisted in arresting six other members of our gang including Abraham our tricycle rider. But Santiago is still at large.”

The 25-year-old Uzoma Chiyere Samuel, from Obingwa area of Abia State, and a student of the Polytechnic, said he joined the gang because he needed money for his clearance in school.

“The student said:

“I am 25-years old, I joined Vikings confraternity in 2016, it was Henderson who is in prison that initiated me.

“I later joined his robbery gang because I was looking for money to do my clearance in school. I can’t explain why Rafael killed the man because we met him outside and he didn’t struggle with us, it was when we were about leaving that I heard a gunshot and I saw the man lying in a pool of his blood.

“We all decided not to rob again but when we became broke Santiago suggested that we should rob the woman at Ogbor hill and when we went there he shot and killed the woman again.

“I knew we were into big trouble because the police would come all out for us. But before then I was part of the group that robbed a POS operator at School Road, at Uke hill junction and we got N50,000. But nobody was killed.”

Confessing, Chibike Sunday Alabado said:

“I joined the gang in January 2021 and I have gone to five POS robbery operations with the gang and I got a total sum of N55000 from the five operations.

“I joined the gang because I lost my job during the End SARS protest and it was Rafael who introduced me to the gang. The gang and I don’t have any gun but Rafael had a gun.”

Godswill Kalu, however, said:

“I am a generator repairer, but I was arrested for the crimes I committed. I went to two robbery operations with the gang.

“One of the operations was at St. Micheal area of Aba, where we robbed a warehouse and I got N17,000, as my share of the loot because we were five persons that took part in it.

“We went for another operation, where we robbed a POS vendor and I got N8000 as my share. Nobody was killed in all the operations I took part in and Rafael initiated me into Vikings and also lured me into the gang.”

