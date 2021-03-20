A 27-year-old member of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity, Nzubechukwu Victor, has narrated how he gruesomely murdered a rival cult member of the Neo-Black Movement, otherwise known as Black Axe Confraternity, in Aba, Abia State.

In a video monitored by The Street Journal, the suspect gave details of how his victim identified as Ugochukwu Igwilo was lured to the point of the heinous murder on March 6, 2021.

With the help of other members off his group, Nzubechukwu said he shot and beheaded his victim

According to the Imo State indigene, another member cut the hand and private part of the deceased which they took to a herbalist who pounded the head, and also made one of them pound the body part.

He said, “I was the one that shot him. After shooting him, I cut off his head and sent it. Five of us perpetrated the crime. Someone brought the victim to us. I, Sajo, Mr. Spirit, More-Life, and Otiko were the ones that cut off his head. During the act, Mr Sego came.

“After very member of the cult saw the head the next day, another member of the group from Delta State whom I had never seen, cut off the hand and private part. After that, we dumped the body in a river.

“Mr Spirit and Otiko took the head to a herbalist and in the evening I was called. After discussing in confidence with the herbalist, he told us to come back the day in the evening.

“Whe we got there the next day, the herbalist had already pounded some parts of the victims body. He then asked our leader to continue pounding the other portion in a motar.”

Nzubechukwu, the last of 10 children, said he filmed himself beheading the deceased and later released the video.

Wishing he could turn back the hands of time, Nzubechukwu said they murdered their victim because in 2020, he led a squad that killed one of their members.

“Last year, he led a squad that killed a member of our group and after that he chased me and shot me severally. I did not report the matter to the police,” he added.

The victim’s family had filed a complaint at the police station after their son went missing. They only found out about his death when the video of the dastardly muder went viral.

Nzubechukwu said the head and body part of the victim was pounded to make charms that will prevent the government, security agents and rival cult groups from trailing them.

Watch the full video below

