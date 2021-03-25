During his presidential campaign, Joe Biden vowed to end the federal death penalty and encourage states to follow suit but has not addressed the issue as president.

Virginia has used the death penalty nearly 1,400 times since its days as a colony, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Democrats, who control the state legislature, pushed for its repeal, arguing it had disproportionately hurt people of colour, the mentally ill and the poor.

At the bill signing, Mr Northam noted 296 of the 377 people executed by the state in the 20th century were black.

The last two men on death row in the state, both black, will now see their sentences converted to life in prison without parole.