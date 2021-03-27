The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, on Saturday missed a step, staggered and almost fell at the 11th Arewa House lecture in Kaduna.

Tinubu chaired this year’s lecture organized in Honour of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto.

A short video clip shows Tinubu missing a step and staggering back to his feet after being supported by people nearby.

There was however no indication that he was injured in the incident as he walked briskly to his seat.

In his opening address, the APC chieftain who was the chairman of the occasion, said the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto worked together with other “shining lights such as the late sage Papa Obafemi Awolowo and the esteemed Nnamdi Azikiwe, to help establish Nigeria as one indivisible and independent nation.

According to him, “It is the is the foundation laid by these extraordinary men that we must continue to build so that Nigeria may achieve its manifest destiny and realise the promise of a greatness too long deferred.”

Tinubu said, Nigeria was going through its try moment, noting that besides, its internal challenges, the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, with its debilitating impact on the global and domestic economies had dealt a deadly blow.

He however said President Muhammadu Buhari had been effectively steering the country through the pandemic “such that the negative impact on us and the economy has not been as harsh as it might have been.”

