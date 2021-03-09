The Federal High Court in Katsina has ordered that Mahadi Shehu, a businessman based in Kaduna be remanded in custody until March 12, 2021.

The Katsina State Government had dragged Shehu before the court Presided by Justice Hadiza Shagari on February 4, 2021, after he accused Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina of embezzling public funds.

The decision to remand the suspect in police custody was to enable the court to entertain a bail application to be submitted by the defence counsel. The bail application will be heard on March 12.

After the court sitting which lasted for 5 hours, the prosecuting counsel, Barr. Simon Lough, explained to newsmen that the defendant (Shehu) has made several publications on his Facebook account and granted interviews with Television and Radio stations, accusing Kaduna Governor Bello Masari of embezzling public funds, which is the government has said is false.

Lough added that the defendant was asked to produce documents to back up his allegations, which he was unable to before his arraignment.

He said, “By the provisions of the cybercrime act; it’s not bailable in recognition of the penalty and looking at the circumstances surrounding the case”.

Speaking, the lead defence counsel, Barrister Mustapha Abubakar, described refusal by the complainant, who is also the Inspector General of Police, to release the defendant on bail in compliance with a court order, as flagrant disobedience of a valid court order.

Like this: Like Loading...