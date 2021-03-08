When news filtered that the governor of Yobe State and chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, secretly got married to Gumsu Abacha, there were a lot of doubts.

The doubts came because Gov Buni carried on with his political obligations like nothing was happening. However, The Street Journal can authoritatively confirm that a wedding between the duo held at the tail end of February 2021.

This newspaper gathered that Buni secretly married Gumsu Abacha, who is the second daughter of Nigeria’s former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, to avoid interference from the media, a development which family sources say will lead to public scrutiny.

The quiet wedding held at the residence of late Abacha in Abuja.

Both the bride and groom have children from previous marriages.

The 45-year-old Gumsu Abacha was formerly married to Cameroonian multi-billionaire, Bayero Fadil Mohamadou, for about 20 years before the union crashed about a year ago with the billionaire announcing their separation on his Wikipedia profile.

Similarly, Gov Buni has been married three times and his marriage to Gumsu Abacha makes her his fourth wife.

In 2019, barely 24-hours after his swearing in as the governor, Buni married his predecessor’s daughter, Adama Ibrahim Gaidam, as his third wife.

There are rumours in town that Buni’s third and fourth marriages must have been done for political reasons, however, The Street Journal cannot independently verify this claim.

Meanwhile, the mother of the bride who was Nigeria’s former first lady, Maryam Abacha clocked 73 years last week Thursday.

Despite losing her husband many years ago, she has remained strong for her ten children – three daughters and seven sons.

Like this: Like Loading...