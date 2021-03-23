Sulaiman Muhammad, the younger brother to Abubakar Muhammad, the late officer of the Nigerian air force (NAF), who was among the operatives killed during a gun duel with armed bandits at Ungwan Laya axis of Birnin Gwari, Kaduna state, on February 13, has explained why he married his brother’s bride about five weeks after his demise.

Abubakar Mohammed’s death on February 13th occurred three weeks to his wedding to his bride, Hajara. But following his death, his younger brother tied the knot with Hajara on March 20th. Explaining why he married his late brother’s bride, Sulaiman told BBC Pidgin , Sulaiman explained that the marriage took place at the instance of Hajara.

“Abubakar was my immediate elder brother and I loved him so much that his death really pained me. So, what actually happened was that after his death, his fiancée’s family sent a message to us,” he said.

“The message was that she (Hajara) said she likes me and that instead of calling off the wedding which was just three weeks away at the time, it would be better that I replace my late brother and marry her. Today, we are married.”

Sulaiman who had a girlfriend at that time, said he had to explain to her at the time the incident took place, adding that he was glad that she understood the situation. Sulaiman said that his marriage to Hajara got the backing of both families. “I had a girlfriend prior to the incident but I believe what happened has been destined to be so. I’m glad that my ex-girlfriend accepted it that way. Both families supported what we did and that is the most important thing,” he said. Sulaimon who works as an interior designer, said he remains unperturbed by comments on social media over his marriage to Hajara.

“It was even my friend that showed me some of the comments but that did not bother me at all because God has already blessed our wedding. In fact, it rained on our wedding day to show God’s blessings,” he added.

