Abubakar Malami, Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, has explained why he recommended Abdulrasheed Bawa for the chairmanship of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In an interview with Daily Trust, Malami debunked claims of singlehandedly picking Bawa to be the chairman of the EFFC

The Attorney-General said four names were submitted to the president for consideration and subsequently, Bawa was picked.

The Street Journal, in one of its earlier publication, reported how the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay said that though Bawa had an impressive resume, there were chances that Malami was going to be an interference in the discharge of his duties.

Malami further denied being related to the new EFCC Chairman and further debunked allegations of Bawa’s appointment subverting some of the functions of the commission.

According to the AGF, Bawa has held various authorities, including serving in various divisions as the head of operations, including Port Harcourt, Lagos and Ibadan which are adjudged to be the high point”.

Malami said;

“I am happy that most of the comments made are not on his capacity, intelligence, competence and associated ability to deliver. His capacity to deliver was never questioned across the nation.

“The question is whether justice has been served, whether public interest has been served having the chairman appointed with a particular regard to his capacity and ability to deliver.

“My answer is yes. He has the capacity, ability and institutional history of the institution to do justice by way of bringing about added value.”

