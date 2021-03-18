The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has blamed the federal government for the rising insecurity in the country.

Wike said the body language of the government towards security issues paved way for criminals to gain grounds in the country.

Nigeria, in the last decade, has been gripped by serious security challenges, from Boko Haram insurgency to banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery.

Reacting, Wike alleged that the federal government was in the habit of politicising security matters.

He said except the federal government change their strategy, security would not improve in the country.

Speaking in a television programme monitored by The Nation, Wike said if the federal government had taken decisive action to tackle kidnapping when the Rivers Government appealed for assistance, the menace would not have spread to all parts of the country.

He said:

“I have consistently told the government of today, in as much as you politicize the issue of security you cannot get it right. Until we take the issue of security seriously, not by coming on television to say we killed 200 bandits, which nobody saw.”

Wike recalled that when Rivers State was faced with a security crisis, most of the APC governors in the north claimed he was playing politics.

Speaking on his infrastructural projects in the state, he said that no former South-South governor; particularly those that served between 2007 and 2015 march up to his achievements.

Recently, the governor has been commissioning several projects across the state, including roads, bridges and flyovers.

