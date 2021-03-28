Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has honoured Port Harcourt-born music star, Damini Ogulu, more popularly known as Burna Boy for winning a Grammy award for the Best Global Music Album.

The governor bestowed on him, the second-highest honour of Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State (DSSRS).

The award is only given to outstanding citizens of Rivers State, with the likes of the Deputy Governor and the Speaker of the State Assembly.

“We are going to bestow on our son, the second-highest award in the state as recognised by law. We are awarding him ‘Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State – DSSRS,” Wike said on Saturday while receiving Burna Boy, his parents and management team at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

“Remember it was Rivers State that also produced the Most Beautiful Girl in the World, Agbani Darego. Rivers State has been blessed with talents and beauty.”

Governor Wike also said the Rivers State Government will gift the music star a piece of land at the GRA Phase one in Port Harcourt and provide him with funds to build a house of his choice.

He also announced that all the Artists who performed in music, comedy and dance at the Burna Boy’s homecoming concert in Port Harcourt will be given ₦10 million each, a gesture that seen him receiving knocks from a cross section of Nigerians.

The singer won the Best Global Music Album category on March 14 for his latest body of work, ‘Twice As Tall’. This marks his first career GRAMMY win. He is the first winner of the recently renamed category, formerly known as Best World Music Album.

He beats American, Brooklyn-based afrobeat band Antibalas; a group of Tuareg musicians, Tinariwen; British-Indian composer, Anoushka Shankar and Brazilian-American singer, Bebel Gilberto.

The self-acclaimed African Giant’s win makes him one of only three Nigerians who will be returning home with the Grammy Statuette.

