Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has sacked his Commissioner for Environment, Igbiks Tamuno for reasons yet to be made public.

The governor directed the sacked commissioner to submit all government documents and properties in his possession to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment.

The commissioner’s sack was contained in a statement issued by the special assistant to the governor on media, Kelvin Ebiri.

It was gathered that the commissioner, who was presiding over a media conference on soot and air quality in the state, rushed out of the briefing and asked his Permanent Secretary to hold fort.

Updates later…