The blames and banters between Rotimi Amaechi and his successor, Nyesom Wike has taken a new twist with the former governor saying he would not stoop so low to exchange words with the current governor of Rivers State.

For some years, Amaechi who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and current Minister of Transport, and Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party have been engaged in verbal fights over some political matters.

On Wednesday, Wike accused the Buhari Government of shielding Amaechi from prosecution over misappropriation of proceeds from the sales of some state assets.

“People gave you an opportunity. You sold our properties, everything. And people are talking in this state because of the government that says they are fighting corruption and protecting people. You (Amaechi) sold our property for $308m and kept for us $208,000.

“That is the kind of people parading themselves in government, for a government that says they are fighting corruption, shame,” Wike had said.

Reacting to this development, as well as allegations of calling Wike a drunk, while speaking on an Arise TV program, Amaechi said:

“I didn’t say that, that will be disrespectful of a governor; I only say that I don’t make statements under the influence of alcohol. Some people are attaching meaning to what I say.

“I don’t think I want to address the issue of the governor, I have made my point, I have moved on. He was my staff, I can’t bring myself low. I was a governor, I was also a speaker, I’m a Minister. I was a two-term chairman of the governors’ forum. The same when I was a speaker. Why should I be discussing him (Wike)?”

Like this: Like Loading...