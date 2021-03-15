The governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has said that he would not hesitate to sack any of his aides who display any acts of disloyalty.

The governor stated this in Akure, the state capital during the swearing-in of four newly appointed commissioners.

Donald Ojogo, Charles Titiloye, Aminu Raimi and Wale Akinterinwa were the new commissioners sworn in by Akeredolu.

Alhaji Raimi Aminu takes over in the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Wale Akinterinwa, Finance; Donald Ojogo, Information & Orientation; and Charles Titilayo, Attorney General & Commissioner for Justice.

Akeredolu emphasized that he would not tolerate disloyalty during his second term in office.

” Anybody sacked for being disloyalty would not be recalled.

“We will sanction disloyalty with dispatch. We will not allow it to fester.

“There will be no room for an explanation because the choices I made are deliberate.

“My resolve to being you back underscore the importance of the quality of services you rendered in our first term. Our people are expecting a lot. It behoves on us to sustain the level of excellence,” Akeredolu said.

Speaking further, the governor said he expects all government appointees to put in their best in effective service to the people, adding that there will be no compromise of any form.

Akeredolu continued:

“The new commissioners are enjoined to continue from where they stopped. Much is expected from them still.

“Our administration will continue to encourage all public officials to perform optimally. Only those who are ready to serve indeed will be engaged.

“We shall be demanding extreme diligence. We will not condone mischief and all acts which mock decency. We will sanction disloyalty with dispatch.

“It is in the light of this that we admonish the commissioners to avoid all distractions. They should remain focused on the collective goal set by this administration for maximum positive impact.

Akeredolu appealed to the friends and associates of the new appointees that they must desist from mounting pressures capable of distracting them because the purpose for which they have been called upon to serve must be achieved.

