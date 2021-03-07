Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested 56 suspected cultists and armed robbers in the Ikorodu and Ibeju Lekki areas of the state.

The officers also arrested a man who serially murdered 22 people in the state, as well as the wives of some cultists.

The development was made known in a statement titled ‘Lagos will be hot for cultists, criminals – CP’, issued by the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, re-echoed the command’s readiness to tackle and decimate criminals in the state.

The statement also confirmed the arrest of 50 suspected armed robbers and cultists at Imota, Igbokuta, Adamo and Emure in Ikorodu area of the state during a sting operation carried out by the Commissioner’s of Police Strike Force between Friday 5th and Sunday 7th March 2021.

The statement read in part:

“The 38 male and 12 female suspects include Oladunni Abiodun, m, 20, Dosumu Oluwaseun, 22, Segun Adelaja, 29, Gbamila Iyabo, f, 26, wife of the Number 1 of Aye Confraternity in Igbokuta, arrested with one pump action loaded with 8 rounds of cartridges, Salisu Islamiyat, f, 29, wife of the Number 1 of Aye Confraternity in Emure, arrested with a locally-made pistol with some live cartridges, Abiodun Abbey, m, aka Oju Ogunle, alleged to have killed more than 22 people in Ikorodu area, and 44 others.

“Other items recovered from them include guns, live ammunition, and cartridges, assorted charms, berets with Confraternity logos, paraphernalia of office of Confraternity and some dangerous weapons.”

Furthermore, Odumosu confirmed the arrest of the six suspected cultists at the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos by the police operatives attached to Elemoro Division in compliance with the directive of the Commissioner of Police on constant raids of the criminals’ hideouts in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspects arrested include Adeyemi Hassan,m, Adesoye Yusuf, m, Yusuf Sadiku, m, Isaila Adebanjo, m, an ex-convict and leader of Aye Confraternity, Mosuru Ojo, m, and Tajudeen Ramon, m,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the CP ordered prompt Investigation and prosecution of the cases as necessary arrangements have been made by the Lagos State Government to fast track judicial processes in the state.

