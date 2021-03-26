Art and CultureBreaking NewsEntertainment

Wizkid wins NAACP Image Award for ‘Brown Skin Girl’

By
0
Brown
Views: Visits 9

Nigeria’s superstar, Wizkid, has won an NAACP Image Award for his feature on Brown Skin Girl alongside Beyonce, Saint Jhn and Blue-Ivy Carter, making it his second NAACP Image Award

They were announced as the winners of the “Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album” of the year category for, Brown Skin Girl.

This feat comes a few weeks after the Nigerian superstar won a Grammy Award for his collaborative effort on the same project.

The award was announced via a tweet by the show organisers on March 26, 2021. 

The winners were nominated alongside “I Can’t Breathe” – H.E.R., “Anything For You” – Ledisi, “Do It” – Chloe x Halle.

Wizkid and Beyonce had previously won the award for the “Outstanding duo/Group of collaboration” at the 2020 edition of the NAACP Image Awards.

Buhari’s ministers, aides, others contribute $1.1m to ensure peace, stability in North-East

Previous article

NDLEA arrest Chadian lady with 234g of heroin in her private part at Abuja Airport

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Art and Culture