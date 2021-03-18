A Russian mother has been arrested for allegedly pouring gasoline into the mouth of her eight-year-old son before setting him on fire.

Anastasia Baulina, 31, a cashier, was reportedly angry that her son Andrey betrayed her by telling his stepfather that she had been visited by her alleged lover.

According to mail Online, it is alleged that she had a quarrel with her son and took him into the courtyard, dousing him in fuel from a canister, then set the boy on fire.

The report said she poured the fuel into the terrified boy’s mouth before using a lighter and telling him: ‘Let’s see how it will burn.’

His sister Natasha, 12, said: ”The fuel was poured into his mouth, as he was crying.”

By the time the boy’s mother and stepfather, Pavel Baulin, 35, put out the flames, the child was already critically injured. The boy died two days later in a hospital in Kursk, Russia after suffering horrific 45 per cent burns.

Their Neighbour Nina Chetverikova said: ”I saw her at the bus stop. She had a quarrel with her husband, It seems she took it out on her children.”

A murder investigation has been opened as well as a criminal investigation into why the boy was allowed back into his mother’s care after he was earlier removed from her to an orphanage.

Baulina faces up to 20 years in jail if convicted.

