A woman caught raping a 14-year-old boy by a shocked eyewitness is now said to be pregnant with her victim’s child, a court heard.

Brittni Gray, 23, of Paragould, Arkansas, was charged with one count of sexual harassment in the fourth degree, a class D felony on Monday March 8, after she was allegedly caught having abusive sexual intercourse with the youngster in Arkansas, in September 2020.

Police first received a tip in February 2020, from the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline about the sexual relationship the teen was having with Gray, KAIT-TV reported. In September of that year, another tip came in from a witness who alleged they’d seen Gray and the boy having sex.

Police also found out that the alleged victim had been in a sexual relationship with Gray for about a year.

“The witness stated that the alleged offender is currently pregnant with the victim’s child,” Detective Rhonda Thomas stated in an affidavit obtained by KAIT.

Medical records have also confirmed Gray’s pregnancy after she was seen in video footage with the alleged victim entering the hospital together during a recent visit to the emergency room.

Witness told police that Gray was pregnant with the child’s child and even took him to the hospital where her pregnancy was confirmed.

Gray was arrested on Monday, March 1, and released on a $5,000 bond on Thursday, March 4 She is due back in court on April 23, 2021.

Arkansas law defines fourth-degree rape as sexual intercourse with a member of the opposite sex less than 16 and more than 12 years old. provided, however, the actor is at least two years older than the member of the opposite sex.

If convicted, Gray could face up to 20 years in prison.

