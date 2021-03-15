Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 43-year-old housewife, Bisola Awodele, for pouring hot water on her husband causing him grievous bodily harm.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report by her husband, Peter Phillips.

It was gathered that the husband ran to Sango Ota area command with first degree burns all over his body to file a complaint that his wife, a mother of five accused him of always getting drunk and in anger, she picked a pot containing hot water and poured it on his body.

Following the complaint, the area commander ACP Muhideen Obe quickly directed his men to effect the arrest Mrs Philips.

Part of the statement read, “On interrogation, the suspect explained to the police how her husband is fond of coming home drunk always without contributing anything to the welfare of her and the children.

“She stated further that on that fateful day, the husband came home drunk as usual, and while she was complaining about the husband act of drunkenness, the man started insulting her and her parents which infuriated her, consequence of which she poured the hot water on his body.”

The PPRO added that further investigation revealed that the suspect had a baby eight months ago but killed and buried the child secretly.

“Preliminary investigation also revealed that the suspect gave birth to a baby about eight months ago, but she killed and secretly buried the baby out of frustration. The investigating team have since followed her to the secret grave of the killed baby, where the carcass was exhumed,” the statement added.

Oyeyemi said the husband has been taken to the general hospital Ota where he is presently recuperating.

The commissioner of police CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

