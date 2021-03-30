While the concept of an international vaccine treaty suggests cosy cooperation, elsewhere there is quite the battle going on between the signatories of this letter over the issue of the blueprints to the new vaccines.

South Africa and India are leading dozens of mainly developing countries seeking a temporary pandemic waiver to global rules protecting the technology and recipes for Covid vaccines.

Without these rules, they say they have the capacity to manufacture more vaccine doses.

Over the past few months, wealthier countries including the UK, the US and the EU have repeatedly blocked a waiver.

The argument is that the pharmaceutical companies have performed well in getting a vaccine into arms within a year, and need to be able to have the incentive of making money out of this innovation in years to come.

The drugs companies say the bottleneck is not the patents, but the ability to manufacture globally.

The big unknown factors here are suggestions that the Biden administration might be about to change sides in this battle for vaccines.