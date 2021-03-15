The new Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Monday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

Mrs Okonjo-Iweala who assumed office on March 1, 2021, is visiting Nigeria for the first time since she assumed office in Geneva, Switzerland.

She arrived at the Presidential Villa at about 2:45 pm and was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo as well as the Minister of State for Trade and Investment, Ambassador Maryam Katagum.

Okonjo-Iweala was received by the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

See photos from the visit below:

