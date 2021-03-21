Following the declaration of the sovereignty of the proposed Oduduwa republic by a group of Yoruba seccecionists, led by historian, Banji Akintoye and activist, Sunday Adeyemo, more popularly known as Sunday Igboho, the group has gone further to launch the currency to be used for the proposed Yoruba nation.

The image of the currency to be known as “FADAKA, was posted on Twitter via the group’s handle, @OduduwaRepublic, on Sunday.

“Oduduwa National Currency shall be called ‘FADAKA’ Meaning Silver .. or just simoly ‘FAD’. Here is a 20 Fadaka Sample Banknote,” the group tweeted.

Akintoye and Igboho, among other Yoruba leaders, said that the South West was no longer under Nigeria. They are of the opinion that the time to talk about restructuring, resource control or a new constitution has passed but rather for the Yorubas to secede from Nigeria.

They called on the people of the region to work together for the independence of the Yoruba nation.

