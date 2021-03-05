Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has lambasted ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki, over President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike pointedly told the former Kwara State Governor that he alongside others put Nigeria in a mess.

He was referring to the support ex-PDP governors, and stalwarts gave Buhari ahead of the 2015 general elections.

The governor spoke at the commissioning of the Government House Clinic in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Saraki, PDP Reconciliatory Committee Chairman, was among the dignitaries that attended the event.

“I thank you for coming. I will invite you to speak to your people, even though you put your friends in power and things have not worked well. It’s good to remember history. He (Saraki) is one of the heads of those who brought these people.

“The punishment we are suffering today, I thank God you also face it. They are pursuing you left, pursuing you right. They want to jail you,” Wike said.

Wike recalled that he and others warned those who worked for the APC but they turned a deaf ear.

“When we were talking to you people; “listen, don’t rush…These people, be careful. I thank God you are now seeing it” he noted.

Wike restated that he would not join the APC and confirmed that the party was wooing PDP governors.

“They can never get me, I won’t go. They have their governors who they talk to. I won’t go. I will stay with my wife, very beautiful woman and enjoy my life. whatever she gives me, I will eat,” he vowed.

The governor advised citizens to admit they made an error and ensure they correct it in 2023.

“Nigeria has made a mistake, let us correct the mistake by going where the hope is and that is the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)”, Wike advised.

