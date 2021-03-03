The pastor of a local church in Ibaji local government area of Kogi state has been beaten to a coma after he refused to allow a masquerade enter into his church.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, angry youths numbering about 20 on Monday night, March 1, beat up the pastor identified as Michael Samson of United Evangelical Church, in Iyano community.

Further reports by Kogi In Focus say trouble started when the pastor had in the afternoon, denied the youths access to the church with their masquerade while they were performing a ceremony.

Angered by the pastor’s resistance, the youths returned at night with weapons, which they used to attack the pastor while he was asleep.

The pastor was beaten to a coma and is currently on admission at the Idah general hospital.

A pastor who narrated the incident said: “They wanted to perform to the gods of the land which we call ‘Ane’ in Igala land. The pastor told them that this is not the right place to do it and they should leave. After leaving, they came back in the night fully kitted with dangerous objects to beat him to Coma.

“They were up to 20. We are praying right now that nothing should happen to our brother because he is currently in critical condition.

“The incident has been reported to the Police Division in Onyedega under Ibaji LGA.”

The police are reportedly investigating the incident.

Like this: Like Loading...