YouTube has removed five channels run by Myanmar’s military amid ongoing violence following a coup last month.
The video-sharing platform said on Friday, 5 March, that it had removed the channels in line with its community guidelines.
Myanmar has been gripped by mass protests demanding an end to military rule and the release of detained elected leaders.
Another protester was shot dead by security forces on Friday, in Mandalay, taking the death toll to at least 55.
The channels taken down by YouTube include the state network, MRTV, (Myanmar Radio and Television) as well as the military-owned Myawaddy Media, MWD Variety and MWD Myanmar, the platform said.
“We have terminated a number of channels and removed several videos from YouTube in accordance with our community guidelines and applicable laws,” a YouTube spokeswoman said.
The single death recorded on Friday capped the bloodiest week in Myanmar since the military overthrew the country’s democratic government on 1 February, with at least 38 people killed on Wednesday alone.
YouTube’s decision to take down military channels comes over a week after Facebook banned all pages run by Myanmar’s armed forces.
In December, shortly after Myanmar’s general election, Google blocked 34 YouTube channels linked to the country.
Many dozens of channels had promoted election misinformation while posing either as news outlets or political programmes.
Myanmar’s military seized power at the beginning of February after detaining the democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Days later, a civil disobedience movement began, with many people refusing to return to work and some taking to the streets to protest.
The movement gained momentum and before long hundreds of thousands of people were protesting. Myanmar’s security forces responded with a violent crackdown, firing live rounds at unarmed protesters.
More than 1,700 people have been detained since the coup, according to UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, including members of parliament, protesters, and at least 29 journalists.
Ms Bachelet said the figures could be much higher due to the large scale of the protests and difficulty in monitoring developments.
