The leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Zamfara State, Dr. Sani Abdullah Shinkafi, has thrown a weighty allegation against members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Shinkafi accused the APC leaders in the state of offering bandits the sum of N56m to deny the release of the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, who were kidnapped from their hostels at midnight.

The party leader said the APC leaders planned to undermine the peace effort of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

Speaking during a press brief, Shinafi who contested for the number one seat in the state on the platform of the APGA, said:

“I, therefore, challenge politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties to subject their telephone numbers to security checks since I am confident that the story that will come out of that process would be shocking.”

Shinkafi said the security checks on the personal telephones of the selected politicians should be from the 25th of February to the time when the girls were released.

He added that some APC members in Zamfara State were desperate to ensure that Matawalle failed in his commitment to transform the state, pointing out that security operatives needed to be active in curtailing the insecurity situation affecting the country.

Shinkafi also called on the youths not to allow themselves to be used as stooges for burning down Nigeria by some desperate and selfish politicians, whose only focus are on themselves and political ambition.

He also called on the government to create more platforms that will encourage youth usefulness.

