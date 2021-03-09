The Zamfara State Police Command has denied that an attack occurred on any of its stations or security outfit in the state.

The reaction of the police comes as a video clip showing a purported attack on a station in the state has begun going viral on social media.

According to a statement by the police public relations officer, Mohammed Shehu, a superintendent of police, the video is a calculated attempt by some unscrupulous elements to create apprehension and confusion into the minds of the general public and to further ridicule the good image of the state.

The statement titled, ‘No attack on any police station, formation or any security outfit in Zamfara State’ read:

“The attention of Zamfara State Police Command has been drawn to a fake video clip currently circulating on social media platforms revealing an attack on Police Station and killing of Policemen by gunmen which was connected to Zamfara State.

“The connection of the video to Zamfara State is a calculated attempt by some unscrupulous elements to create apprehension and confusion into the minds of the general public and to further ridicule the good image of the state

“From the crime statistics of the Command, no Police station/Formation or any Security outfit in the state that was attacked by bandits or any group of criminals in the last two years. Therefore members of the public are enjoined to disregard the video clip and go about their legitimate business.

“The Command is using this medium to further warn against spreading false information, especially on security matters. Any person or group found in connection with this crime will be arrested, investigated and prosecuted according to the law of the land.”

