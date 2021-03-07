A recent random head count by Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has shown that there are 650 ghost household in one of the camps of the Internally Displaced People, IDP in the state.

The governor had showed up at Mohammed Goni College of Islamic Legal Studies, MOGOCOLIS, in Maiduguri, where IDPs from Abadam local government area of northern Borno were being camped.

Zulum immediately sealed the entrance of the school to begin a headcount to identify the actual IDPs. This is in order to put a stop to rampant cases of dubious residents pretending to be displaced, who spend day times at IDP camps to share food meant for IDPs, and towards the night, they return to their homes to sleep.

The head count which ended past 1 am, showed that of the 1,000 households in the records of humanitarian officials, 650 households couldn’t be accounted for.

A statement issued by the media aide of the governor, Malam Isa Gusau, on Sunday, said 450 households were found to be real IDPs after the midnight headcount which was conducted by the governor himself alongside an official of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Air Commodore M. T. Abdullahi, and two commissioners (Agriculture, and Local Government and Emirate Affairs).

The statement further said that in the humanitarian system, a household normally consist of at least six persons who are either related through families or chosen to stay together for the purpose of receiving household aids.

‘’Officials who were part of the midnight headcount said Zulum was not averse to approving support for any citizen who may be vulnerably in need of food since there is a committee doing that, however, the Governor is vehemently opposed to some residents making dubious claims in other to take what is meant for IDPs while also benefiting from other existing welfare activities that target non IDPs,” the statement concluded.

