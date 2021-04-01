Breaking News

1 in 4 Nigerians don’t trust the government to save their lives. And that’s a problem.

By
0
1-in-4-nigerians-don’t-trust-the-government-to-save-their-lives-and-that’s-a-problem.
Views: Visits 6

Nigeria’s rollout of the coronavirus vaccine had begun – and almost 300,000 of us are already considerably safer as a result. This should be grounds for national pride and renewed optimism- but 1 in 4 Nigerians don’t trust the government enough to get vaccinated. A recent survey from the Africa Centre for Disease Control and […]

The post 1 in 4 Nigerians don’t trust the government to save their lives. And that’s a problem. appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Time for Tuchel to take tough decisions at Chelsea

Previous article

APC governors in Zamfara as Matawalle defection rumours gather momentum

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News