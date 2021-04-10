Following the announcement of DIG Usman Alkali Baba as the acting Inspector General of Police by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, many have wondered who the new IGP is and what his antecedents are.

Here are a few things many do not know about Usman Alkali Baba

He is from Geidam in Yobe State He was born on 1st March, 1963 He has held several strategic positions in the past. He has served in various capacities such as DIG Force CID and was also the Force Secretary at the Force Headquarters, Abuja. He has served in various commands including Kaduna as the Deputy Commissioner, Administration. He was in Abuja as the Deputy Commissioner, Investigation and was also in the staff college as a directing staff. He was in Ilorin as an Area Commander and was the second-in-command in Ebonyi. He was also an Assistant Commissioner, CID in Kaduna and before then was DPO (Divisional Police Officer) in various places like Yola, Gombe, Kaduna, and Jos. He holds a Masters in Public Administration (MPA) Degree from the University of Maiduguri, Borno State 1997 and a BA (ED) Political Science from Bayero University, Kano State as well as Professional Courses/Workshop Institution. Alkali was a member of Course 22/2014 2014, National Defence College (NDC) He is a member of the International Association of Police and also a fellow of the International War College.

