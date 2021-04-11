Breaking News

11 killed, many injured in Kwara  road mishap

By
0
11-killed,-many-injured-in-kwara -road-mishap
Views: Visits 0

11 killed, many injured in Kwara  road mishap

11 killed, many injured in Kwara  road mishap

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

No fewer than 11 persons were killed and several others injured in a ghastly auto-crash that occurred on Sunday, in Shao, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The town is one of the communities in Kwara North that is situated close to the outskirt of Ilorin.

READ ALSO: State of Nation: Nigeria can fly again — Kumuyi declares

Vanguard reliably gathered that the fatal accident which occurred around 6:35 am at Shao Junction was due to over-speeding by a commercial vehicle that rammed into an articulated bus.

While the victim’s corpses have been taken to UITH, others who were reportedly injured during the mishap have been admitted at various clinics and hospitals for treatment.

Contacted, the Kwara State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Jonathan Owoade confirmed the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post 11 killed, many injured in Kwara  road mishap appeared first on Vanguard News.

UFC fighter suffers horrific leg injury seconds into fight

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News