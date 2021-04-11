Janet osemudiamen

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 11 (eleven) suspected fraudsters.

According to EFCC, they were arrested on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in an operation covering Bayelsa and Rivers States.

The suspects are: Eliot Chuku; Oghenero Tega; Pamkim James; Jeremiah Agbani; Frank Freeman; George Naomi; Joshua Patrick; Francis Paul; Bernard Peter, Akarolo Chimeganum and Precious Ebi. They were arrested in four locations in Bayelsa State: Queens Estate; Mike Okporkpor; Kpansia and Yenagoa and Unity Estate in Rivers State.

Their arrest was spurred by discreet surveillance about their suspicious involvement on internet- related fraud.

Items recovered from the suspects include 21 phones; two Power banks; two PlayStations; two Speakers; one International Passport; four Sim packs; one Laptop, four Automated Teller Machine( ATM) cards and one Lexus RX 350 Sports Utility Vehicle.

The suspects will soon be charged to court.

