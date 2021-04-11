Janet Osemudiamen

Nigerian table tennis talent, Musa Mustapha, has been ranked the best cadet table tennis player in the world. Musa achieved this after he polled 128 points in the recent ranking for the category by the International Table Tennis Federation, ITTF.

Musa’s feat makes him the second African and first Nigerian to top the world ranking following the success of Hana Goda in 2020 where she was ranked the best U-15 female in the world.

The Al-Faizun Junior Academy student – who was part of the Nigerian star team that won the 2019 ITTF Junior Circuit in Ghana – is billed to be part of the World Youth Series (which replaced the ITTF World Junior Circuit) taking place later this year in Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana.

The young lad had made his senior debut for the country in the 2018 Nigeria Open in Lagos.

