No fewer 112 Nigerian youths who are growing startups in different sectors of the economy, including renewable energy, waste recycling, agric technology, information technology, health technology, have been selected to benefit from the $200,000 Ugwumba Startups Development Program powered by InnoPower Indy, USA. Highlighting the programme, the Executive Director of the Center, Remy Chukwunyere, stated […]

The post 112 youths to benefit from $250,000 ‘Ugwumba Centre’ startup program appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

