The twelve soldiers who were killed in the bloody communal clash between Konshisha and Oju local government areas in Benue state have been buried.

The burial which held in the Wurukum military cemetery in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, had in attendance, Governor Samuel Ortom and other top military officers.

The governor regretted the killing of the soldiers and vowed to collaborate with security agencies to restore peace in Konshisha.

He said, “We condemn the killing of the soldiers who were out to maintain peace. Attack on security men is an attack on all. The attack was uncalled for and unwarranted.

“They were out to keep peace and got killed in the process otherwise we all know what soldiers would ordinarily do in such a situation.

“If I said anything that was offensive to the families, I ask for their forgiveness. I earlier said only two soldiers were involved based on the information available to me at that time.”

Chaplain of 73 Battalion, Major Ibrahim Mavisky and the Imam Captain A.A Bashir who both conducted the burial, agreed that there was time to be born and time to die.

They noted that the slain soldiers were peacemakers who went out not for evil but regrettably met their death in the process.

